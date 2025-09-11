‘Just ridiculous;’ Neighbors upset after overnight mail theft

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — People are angry after thieves stole mail right from people’s mailboxes.

Butler Twp. Police shared on Wednesday that reports of mail theft came in overnight in the area of Little York Road between Frederick Pike and Meeker Road, as well as the Aullwood Road plat.

“We caught some people on the cameras at 3 a.m. walking down our street, getting in everybody’s mailboxes,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.

The 911 caller is referring to a home security video, which News Center 7 obtained on Thursday.

In the video, two people can be seen walking down the middle of the Aullwood Road, and then a third person appears and runs up behind them with a dog. Moments later, they are seen leaving.

One person in the video is seen holding some kind of bag in their arms, but it is difficult to make out what exactly it is.

The 911 caller told dispatchers this was not the first time this had happened.

