‘Just sick;’ Man arrested after video allegedly shows him offer teen drugs for sex

A man was arrested after a video on a social media appeared to show him asking a teen for sex in exchange for drugs.

DAYTON — A man was arrested after a video on a social media appeared to show him asking a teen for sex in exchange for drugs.

Lacey Kincaid said her 13-year-old daughter captured video of what happened Monday on Philadelphia Street.

“Nothing like that’s ever happened to her,” Kincaid said.

She said a man, police identified as Michael Codispoti, approached the teen in a car as she was on her way home from Family Dollar.

“She thought he was asking if she was okay,” Kincaid said.

She said her daughter moved closer to the car to hear the man, and recorded video of what happened next.

“Do I like crack?” her daughter asks.

The video shows the man then reach for what looks like a case in his console.

“You never smoked it?” the man police said is Codispoti, asks the teenager.

The man covers his face as the teen yells at him.

“You just told me ‘come here’ and asked if I smoke coke? I’m 14 years old,” the teen said.

Kincaid said her daughter ran home crying and told her what happened.

“She does not feel comfortable. She expressed to me fully that she does want to move,” she said.

Kincaid called the police, and officers reviewed the video.

Police arrested Codispoti at his home in Sugarcreek Township on charges of compelling prostitution and importuning.

He pleaded not guilty in court, and a judge set his bond at $75,000.

“He doesn’t need to be on the streets if he’s gonna proposition young children in that kind of way. That’s just sick,” Kincaid said.

She is proud of her daughter for speaking up and using technology to protect herself.

“Recording everything, especially catching the license plate,” Kincaid said.

Codispoti remains in the Montgomery County Jail.

His next court date is Oct. 17.

