Juvenile dead, 5 others hurt after shooting during party in Ohio

Police tape at a crime scene.
By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — One person is dead and five others are hurt after a shooting during a party in Ohio early Friday morning, according to our media partners, WBNS-10 TV.

The shooting was reported around 2:40 a.m. at a short-term rental house in the 800 block of Wilson Avenue near East Livingston Avenue in Columbus.

Upon arrival, Columbus police found three people with gunshot wounds, WBNS-10 reported.

Three other people showed up at area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Columbus Police Sergeant Joe Albert told WBNS-10 that two juveniles and four adults had been shot.

One juvenile died at Grant Medical Center after 3 a.m. Their identity wasn’t immediately available.

The five other victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to WBNS-10.

Albert said the suspect showed up after the party started, but couldn’t provide additional information.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

