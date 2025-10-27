Juvenile flown to hospital, 1 other injured after crash in Darke County

CareFlight Staff Photo
By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — A juvenile was flown to a local hospital, and another person was injured after a crash in Darke County Sunday night.

Just before 7:50 p.m. Sunday, deputies and medics were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 502 and Bakers Store-Greenville Road on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a maroon Ford F-150, driven by 28-year-old Jake Pabst of Union City, was traveling east on SR-502.

At the same time, a blue Dodge Avenger, driven by a Juvenile, was traveling North on Bakers Store-Greenville Road.

The Juvenile failed to yield the right of way to Pabst at the posted stop signs, causing the two vehicles to collide.

Careflight responded to the scene and flew the juvenile to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

Pabst was taken to Wayne Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

