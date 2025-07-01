Juvenile hospitalized after dirt bike crashes into SUV in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A juvenile was hospitalized after a crash involving a dirt bike in Darke County Monday evening.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies and medics were dispatched to the 8000 block of Martin Road on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that an orange dirt bike driven by a juvenile was traveling south on Martin Road.

A green SUV driven by 50-year-old Adam Bucklew of Greenville was traveling north on Martin Road.

The juvenile failed to negotiate a curve and traveled into the opposite lane of travel, causing the SUV and the dirt bike to crash.

The juvenile was taken to Wayne Hospital before being transferred to Dayton Children’s Hospital to be treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Bucklew was not injured as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

