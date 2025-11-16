1 hospitalized after shooting at large party in Beavercreek neighborhood

BEAVERCREEK — A juvenile was injured after being shot at a large party in a Beavercreek neighborhood late Saturday night.
Beavercreek Police wrote in a social media post that officers responded at 11:15 p.m. to the 3600 block of McElrath Pike on reports of a large party and multiple gunshots.
As previously reported by News Center 7, several officers from multiple agencies were at Harry Truman Drive.
An initial investigation showed that a juvenile sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg.
Medics transported the juvenile to an area hospital.
Officers recovered and secured a gun, according to Beavercreek Police.
The incident remains under investigation.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
