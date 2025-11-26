Juvenile hurt in motorcycle crash at Dayton intersection

N. Main Street motorcycle crash
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A juvenile was injured in a crash at a busy Dayton intersection on Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported at the intersection of N. Main Street and Hillcrest Avenue around 10 a.m.

Dayton Police on the scene told News Center 7 that a juvenile was driving a three-wheel motorcycle when they ran the red light at the intersection and was hit by a pickup truck going westbound on Hillcrest Avenue.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

