Juveniles arrested after reportedly giving 13-year-old THC gummy, stealing from local waterpark

Kettering police install cameras in cruisers for first time
By WHIO Staff

KETTERING — Two juveniles are facing charges after allegedly causing a 13-year-old to overdose at a local waterpark and then stealing from it.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kettering Police and EMS responded to the Adventure Reef Water Park on Sunday on reports of a 13-year-old boy overdosing, the department’s Public Information Officer confirmed to News Center 7.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said two juvenile females had reportedly given the boy a THC gummy.

“The male was okay and cleared by medics,” Officer Cynthia James, Public Information Officer for Kettering Police, said.

The two females then ran from the scene after stealing money and credit cards from the waterpark.

They were later taken into custody and charged with felony theft.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!