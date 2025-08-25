Juveniles arrested after reportedly giving 13-year-old THC gummy, stealing from local waterpark

Kettering police install cameras in cruisers for first time

KETTERING — Two juveniles are facing charges after allegedly causing a 13-year-old to overdose at a local waterpark and then stealing from it.

Kettering Police and EMS responded to the Adventure Reef Water Park on Sunday on reports of a 13-year-old boy overdosing, the department’s Public Information Officer confirmed to News Center 7.

Police said two juvenile females had reportedly given the boy a THC gummy.

“The male was okay and cleared by medics,” Officer Cynthia James, Public Information Officer for Kettering Police, said.

The two females then ran from the scene after stealing money and credit cards from the waterpark.

They were later taken into custody and charged with felony theft.

