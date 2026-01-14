K-9 assists in major drug and weapons seizure

Photo courtesy of the Portage County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — A K-9 and his handler assisted sheriff’s deputies in a major drug and weapons Monday afternoon.

Around 4:12 p.m., on Jan. 12, K-9 Cavo and his handler conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 76 West at State Route 225 in Portage County for an equipment violation, according to a social media post from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, 36-year-old Kyle Virden of Ravenna, was on parole for drug trafficking and weapons offenses.

Virden and his passenger, 39-year-old Adrien Hobdy of Akron, fled the scene.

They led deputies on a high-speed pursuit exceeding 100 mph before crashing the vehicle near the Hampton Inn in Brimfield Township.

Following a foot pursuit, Virden was taken into custody by Brimfield Township Police.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies seized the following:

1 lb. of Fentanyl

94 g Cocaine

181 g Methamphetamine

75+ MDMA tablets

2 pistols (extended & drum magazines)

$1,770 in U.S. Currency

Virden was charged with multiple felony counts, including Trafficking in Drugs, Aggravated Possession, Weapons Under Disability, and Failure to Comply.

Hobdy was charged with multiple felony counts, including Trafficking in Drugs, Aggravated Possession, and Weapons Under Disability.

The case has been referred to the FBI for possible federal prosecution, according to the sheriff’s office.

In the post, Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski recognized the outstanding work by K-9 Cavo and his handler, PCSO 9-1-1 Dispatchers, and all Deputies and assisting agencies.

He also thanked the motorists on I-76 who were paying attention to the situation and moved over.

