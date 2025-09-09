K-9 finds over 400 grams of drugs under hood of car during traffic stop

XENIA — A Police K-9 found over 400 grams of drugs hidden under the hood of a car during a traffic stop in Greene County.

The Xenia Police Department shared on social media that one of their K-9s assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol during a traffic stop.

K-9 Koda found nearly 413 grams of drugs hidden under the hood of the vehicle.

In total, Koda found 13.7 ounces of Methamphetamine, 8 grams of Fentanyl, and 17 grams of Crack Cocaine.

“Way to go, Koda!” the department said in a social media post.

