K9 Alert leads to drug trafficking arrest

CAMDEN — Michael S. Ruhl, 47, was arrested at Deer Run Campground near Camden on August 28, 2025, after deputies discovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.

Deputies encountered Ruhl, who had traffic warrants in Butler County, and observed criminal indicators during their contact.

A K-9 unit alerted to the presence of drugs in his vehicle, leading to a search that uncovered approximately 27 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale, and other drug paraphernalia.

Following the search and arrest, Ruhl was transported to the Preble County Jail. On September 2, the case was presented to the Preble County Grand Jury, which returned an indictment and issued a warrant for Ruhl.

He has been formally indicted on charges including aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

During questioning, Ruhl admitted to deputies that he frequently traveled to Dayton to purchase methamphetamine and returned to Preble County to sell the drug. Deputies also seized cash from Ruhl at the time of his arrest.

Ruhl remains in custody at the Preble County Jail, where a bond has been set as he awaits further legal proceedings.

