K9 officer finds narcotics, drug paraphernalia during traffic stop in Butler County

By WHIO Staff

BUTLER COUNTY — A K9 officer and his handler are helping keep drugs off the streets and an area county.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media that one of their K9 officers found drugs during a traffic stop.

K9 RADD and his handler, Deputy Davenport, conducted an open-air sniff around a vehicle during a traffic stop, according to the post.

K9 RADD alerted to the presence of narcotics, which led to the discovery of drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Final charges are pending lab testing, according to the post.

“Great Job, Deputy Davenport and K9 RADD!” the post said. “Excellent work by this team in keeping our community safe!”

