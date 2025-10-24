K99.1FM raises over $190,000 during annual Care For Kids Radiothon

Thank you from all of us at K99.1FM!

DAYTON — The 28th annual K99.1FM Cares for Kids Radiothon raised $190,015 for Dayton Children’s Hospital, supporting the Canine Co-Pilot facility dog program.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Since its inception in 1997, the radiothon has raised over $6.33 million, demonstrating the community’s commitment to the health and well-being of children in the Miami Valley.

“As we celebrate the conclusion of this year’s annual K99.1FM Cares for Kids Radiothon, we feel both proud and humbled to continue this longstanding initiative that benefits Dayton Children’s Hospital,” said Darren Moore, Vice President and General Manager of Cox Media Group Ohio.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Once again, the Miami Valley has stepped up for Dayton Children’s Hospital. K99.1FM listeners have gone above and beyond to continue to fund the Canine Co-Pilot program, bringing smiles and happiness to local kids!” said Nancy Wilson, K99.1FM Program Director.

“We offer our sincere appreciation to our friends at K99.1FM, as well as the sponsors, dedicated listeners and our loyal donors for yet another incredible Radiothon,” said Jena Pado, Vice President and Chief Development Officer at Dayton Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The radiothon is a partnership between K99.1FM, Dayton Children’s Hospital, and Children’s Miracle Network.

This year’s event was presented by Joseph Airport, Toyota Hyundai and Otterly Baths, with additional support from the Ohio Renaissance Festival and Yuletide Village at Renaissance Park, Rooster’s Foundation, Furst Florist, Xenia Harley Davidson, and Milano’s Pizza Subs and Taps.

The funds raised will help support the Canine Co-Pilot program, which is fully donor-supported and aims to assist in the healing process for children at the hospital.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group