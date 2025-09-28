Investigation underway after kayaker finds body in Stillwater River, police say

Kayaker finds body in Stillwater River Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Police say that a local kayaker found a body in the Stillwater River on Sunday afternoon.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with officers. They say this was an unusual area for something like this to happen, live on News Center 7 at 6:00 on our WHIO streaming app or WHIO.com.

A kayaker was passing through the Shiloh area of Stillwater just after 1 p.m. when they spotted a body in the water and called 911.

Five Rivers MetroPark and firefighters responded to the scene. They quickly realized the person was dead and called the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office after pulling the body out of the water.

“He was a black male in his mid-40s, and currently we’re waiting for them to make a positive ID on a subject and cause of death,” said Lt. Adrian Sargent, Five Rivers MetroPark.

We will continue to update this story.

