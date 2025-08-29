Kettering Health announces layoffs in department ‘restructure’

kettering health kettering health
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Kettering Health will be laying off nearly a dozen workers in one department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In a statement to News Center 7, Kettering Health said it would be reducing its accounts payable function.

“We consistently analyze our business functions to ensure we are aligned and operate according to industry best practices. After a thorough review of our accounts payable function, we identified an opportunity to improve and modernize our current approach. This decision fundamentally changes the roles of the current team, leading to a tough but necessary decision to restructure the department,” Kettering Health said in a statement to News Center 7.

TRENDING STORIES:

The department will be reduced by no more than 11 full-time positions.

The healthcare networks said its talent management team is “actively working” to help those impacted employees who wish to find alternative roles within Kettering Health.

News Center 7 has asked Kettering Health how many employees will remain in the department and when the layoffs will take place. We have not received a response at the time of this report.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!