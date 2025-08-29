Kettering Health announces layoffs in department ‘restructure’

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Kettering Health will be laying off nearly a dozen workers in one department.

In a statement to News Center 7, Kettering Health said it would be reducing its accounts payable function.

“We consistently analyze our business functions to ensure we are aligned and operate according to industry best practices. After a thorough review of our accounts payable function, we identified an opportunity to improve and modernize our current approach. This decision fundamentally changes the roles of the current team, leading to a tough but necessary decision to restructure the department,” Kettering Health said in a statement to News Center 7.

The department will be reduced by no more than 11 full-time positions.

The healthcare networks said its talent management team is “actively working” to help those impacted employees who wish to find alternative roles within Kettering Health.

News Center 7 has asked Kettering Health how many employees will remain in the department and when the layoffs will take place. We have not received a response at the time of this report.

