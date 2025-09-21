Kettering Health celebrates expansion at area facility

Kettering Health Wilmington groundbreaking (Courtesy of Kettering Healthwh)
By WHIO Staff

CLINTON COUNTY — Kettering Health recently hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate an expansion at the Wilmington facility.

A spokesperson with the hospital network said the expansion represents a $70 million investment.

Kettering Health Wilmington, at 1500 Rombach Avenue, will expand to approximately 71,000 square feet and will offer several new services, including a breast center, full-service imaging, and a pharmacy.

The spokesperson said that this two-story addition will also house new operating rooms, infusion bays, and specialty care exam rooms.

The project is expected to be complete in late 2026.

“Our focus has always been on delivering care that’s not only accessible, but also safe, reliable, and exceptional,” said Daniel Wolcott, president of acute care at Kettering Health. “This expansion is a direct reflection of that commitment as it’s designed to meet the needs of this community with the highest standards of quality and compassion.”

