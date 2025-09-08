Kettering Health to keep Greene Memorial open; plans new outpatient center in Xenia

GREENE COUNTY — Over a year after announcing plans to replace Greene Memorial with a new medical center, Kettering Health is announcing new plans to keep the hospital open.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kettering Health announced on Monday that it plans to invest around $35 million into healthcare facilities in Xenia.

More than $10 million will be invested in modernizing and renovating Kettering Health Greene Memorial.

TRENDING STORIES:

Kettering Health also has plans to build a $26 million outpatient health center on Progress Drive. Pending approval from the city, the 24,000-square-foot facility would offer primary care, on-demand walk-in care, lab services, and imaging.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Kettering Health had announced plans to invest $44 million to replace Greene Memorial with a new medical center, which was to be called Kettering Health Xenia, in August 2024.

Around that same time, the city of Xenia had expressed interest in taking over control of Greene Memorial, even looking to provide an ‘exit ramp’ for Kettering Health.

“We remain committed to addressing the local shortage of primary care and specialist physicians in Xenia,” Ron Connovich, president of Kettering Health Medical Group, said in a release on Monday. “We want to move forward—and have prioritized investing resources to meet the most pressing healthcare needs of the community.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group