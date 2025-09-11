Kettering Health plans new health center in Washington Court House

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Kettering Health has announced plans to open a new health center in Washington Court House, expected to open in the summer of 2026.

The Kettering Health Washington Court House Health Center aims to provide residents of Fayette County and nearby communities with easier access to a wide range of health services in one convenient location.

“Our vision is to make it easier for people in Fayette County and the surrounding area to access the care they need, when they need it,” said Ron Connovich, president of Kettering Health Medical Group.

The center is designed as a comprehensive health hub, bringing together coordinated care from a dedicated team of providers.

This new center reflects Kettering Health’s commitment to expanding access to high-quality, patient-centered care while also providing resources to support community wellness.

The new health center will feature

Primary Care: Ongoing, personalized care to support long-term health and well-being.

Specialty Care: Connections to additional medical experts through a patient’s primary care team.

On-Demand Care: Walk-in access for immediate, non-emergency needs, at the cost-effective pricing of primary care.

On-Site X-ray and Lab Services: Streamlined diagnostics for faster, more efficient care.

Community Education and Wellness Programs: Classes and events to help individuals and families stay healthy.

The Kettering Health Washington Court House Health Center is expected to enhance healthcare accessibility for the local community when it opens in 2026.

