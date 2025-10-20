Kettering Health to remove obstetric services from one of its largest hospitals

BEAVERCREEK — One of the area’s largest hospitals will soon no longer offer obstetric services (OB).

OB services at Soin Medical Center will transition to Kettering Main Campus and Kettering Health Washington Township, Kettering Health confirmed in a statement.

The hospital network cited declining birth rates in the area and across the country as a factor in the decision.

“National and regional trends show a steady decline in birth rates. This consolidation aligns Kettering Health’s OB services with these demographic shifts by transitioning our resources from Soin Medical Center, our smallest maternity unit, to our larger units at Kettering Health Main Campus and Kettering Health Washington Township,” Kettering Health said.

Patients who currently have deliveries scheduled at Soin Medical Center will be contacted by their care teams soon to facilitate a transfer of care.

The hospital network said that they are working with impacted employees to explore employment opportunities throughout the network.

“There are employment opportunities throughout our system, and our goal is that all impacted employees continue to be part of the Kettering Health team,” Kettering Health stated.

