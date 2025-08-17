‘Kevin is attempting to flee;’ OSHP Trooper wrangles escaped pet peacock

LISBON, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Trooper helped wrangle an escaped peacock and return it to its owner.

On July 10, a loose peacock was spotted on the property of the OSHP Lisbon Post, according to a social media post.

Trooper Derek G. Basinger was able to keep the bird contained while dispatchers located the owner of the peacock.

Body camera footage shows Tpr. Basinger is working with others to keep the peacock, named Kevin, on the post property.

“Alright Kevin, you need to go back to them. Kevin, do not come here,” Basinger can be heard telling the bird while trying to lead it out of the woodline.

While waiting for the owner, Kevin the peacock attempted to flee.

“42 Lisbon, be advised, Kevin is attempting to flee,” Basinger can be heard relaying to dispatch.

Eventually, the owner arrived and was able to win Kevin over with some food before grabbing him and returning him home.

“Aww, Kevin is thrilled,” Basinger can be heard saying.

Kevin had been missing for over two weeks, according to the OSHP.

