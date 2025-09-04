KFC abruptly closes area location

KFC Closure Sugarcreek Twp. James Brown/Staff
By WHIO Staff

SUGARCREEK TWP. — KFC has abruptly closed a Greene County location just months after another chicken restaurant closed nearby.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The KFC restaurant on Clyo Road near Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp. has a sign posted on the door stating the location is permanently closed and thanked customers for their business.

The location no longer appears on a restaurant locator on the KFC website.

A request for information and comment from a KFC spokesperson was first sent by News Center 7 Tuesday. However we have not received a response into the reason for the store’s closure.

The restaurant’s closure comes just months after a nearby Popeyes also permanently closed. The Popeyes on Wilmington Pike in front of Walmart closed in April.

>>RELATED: A Popeyes suddenly closed, now we know why

TRENDING STORIES:

It was not known if there were any plans for a new occupant to take over the space.

Additional details were not available. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!