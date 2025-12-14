KFC in Piqua permanently closing Saturday

By WHIO Staff

PIQUA — A KFC location in Miami County is closing its doors for good on Saturday.

The KFC in Piqua is permanently closing, a store manager confirmed to News Center 7.

The location, which sits at 1251 E. Ash Street, has spent decades in Piqua.

Additional information about the closure was not initially made available. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

