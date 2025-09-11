Kidnapping, sex crime suspect arrested after 23 years on the run in Ohio

OHIO — A kidnapping and sex crime suspect was arrested in Ohio on Thursday after being on the run for more than two decades, according to our CBS affiliate, WOIO-19 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The U.S. Marshals arrested Juan Carlos Munoz, 52, on Thursday.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Munoz on Jan. 11, 2002, for failure to appear on kidnapping and gross sexual imposition charges.

TRENDING STORIES:

The U.S. Marshals said efforts to arrest the man started earlier this year.

They spotted him getting into a car on Thursday.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office pulled the car over for a traffic violation.

Munoz first lied about his identity, but his fingerprints gave him away, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Munoz is booked in the Lake County Jail and will eventually be extradited to Ashtabula County.

“After 23 years of evading arrest, our task force arrested this deceptive and dangerous fugitive. This fugitive went to extreme lengths to avoid being arrested, including assuming another identity over twenty years ago and has been living under that alias all this time,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group