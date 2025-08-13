Kids under age 17 banned from eating at local restaurant without adult

Chick-fil-A sign
Chick-fil-A (John Hanson Pye/John Hanson Pye - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

KETTERING — A local restaurant is reminding the public about its teen chaperone policy as school starts back up.

Anyone under the age of 17 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21 to dine in at the Chick-fil-A on East Stroop Road, according to a social media post.

Unaccompanied minors may be asked to leave.

The restaurant is open Monday-Saturday from 6:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.

