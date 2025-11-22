Ohio elementary school students create ‘Kill List’ and ‘Death Note,’ district says

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A school district is taking action after administrators found two lists labeled “Kill List” and “Death Note” at a school in Ohio, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The lists were created by elementary school students in the Otsego Local Schools District in Wood County.

Names of fourth and fifth-grade students were included on the lists.

TRENDING STORIES:

WTOL-11 obtained a notice that the school district sent to families on Friday.

It stated that a student informed a school counselor that one of their classmates was writing in a journal while riding the bus. That student was reportedly writing references to other students being harmed.

School staff and authorities opened an investigation and found the two lists.

The students responsible for the lists were taken out of the class and their parents were called, Otsego Local Schools District Superintendent Kevin O’Shea said.

According to WTOL-11, administrators and law enforcement interviewed the students and determined the threat was not credible.

The district said this behavoir violates the school policies and would have consequences consistent with board policies and the student code of conduct.

“Student safety is our highest priority,” O’Shea said. “Any threat, verbal, written, or implied, is addressed immediately.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group