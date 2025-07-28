Kings Island announces ‘unprecedented benefit’ for 2026 season

MASON — Are you a Kings Island fan?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The amusement park announced an “unprecedented benefit” to mark the first anniversary between Six Flags and Cedar Fair, according to a park spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone who purchases or renews their 2026 Kings Island Gold and Prestige Passes between July 31 and Sept. 1 will get unlimited access to more than 40 Six Flags Entertainment Corporation parks for the rest of 2025 and all of 2026.

“This massive benefit is one that only Six Flags Entertainment can provide with more than 40 amusement, water, and animal parks spanning three countries,” said Christian Dieckmann, chief commercial officer for Six Flags. “A 2026 Six Flags Season Pass is your international passport to fun with dynamic family entertainment, refreshing thrills, and the world’s most exhilarating roller coasters.”

Other benefits include low pricing and free parking, as well as a bonus 2025 bring-a-friend-for-free ticket.

A 2026 Prestige Pass purchase will include two bonus 2025 bring-a-friend-for-free tickets.

The amusement park says that the “bring-a-friend tickets” are valid through the end of the 2025 season at the park where the pass is purchased.

Guests must purchase by Sept. 1 to receive these officers. Prices will increase on Sept. 2.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group