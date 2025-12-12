Kings Island to close Sunday due to forecasted extreme temperatures

Kings Island WinterFest default (Photo Courtesy of Kings Island)
By WHIO Staff

MASON — Kings Island is making changes to its schedule for WinterFest ahead of the forecasted weather this weekend.

The park will be closed on Sunday due to the extreme cold temperatures forecasted.

As of Friday morning, officials anticipate the park and all WinterFest activities remaining open on Friday and Saturday.

“However, should weather conditions change and threaten our ability to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for our Guests and Associates, our hours, attraction availability, and entertainment offerings could be impacted,” officials wrote.

Those who have already purchased tickets for WinterFest on Sunday will be able to use them on any other WinterFest operating day through Dec. 31, 2025, the park announced on Friday.

“We appreciate your understanding as we remain committed to providing the best WinterFest experience for all,” park officials wrote.

The latest forecast from Storm Center 7 shows that single-digit temperatures with subzero wind chills are likely on Sunday.

Park officials said updates will be posted on the park’s social media channels and the Six Flags app.

