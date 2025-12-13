Kings Island closed for weekend due to weather

Kings Island WinterFest default (Photo Courtesy of Kings Island)
By WHIO Staff

MASON — Kings Island will not be open on Saturday as accumulating snow has hit the area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The park put out the update around noon on Saturday.

The announcement came a day after the park announced it would be closed on Sunday due to forecasted extreme cold temperatures.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Guests who have purchased tickets for Dec. 13, 2025 and/or Dec. 14, 2025, may use them any other WinterFest operating day through 12/31/2025,” park officials wrote on social media.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!