Kings Island opening for bonus weekend before closing for WinterFest preps

MASON — Kings Island will offer a special bonus weekend in November, providing extra time for visitors to enjoy the park’s rides and attractions.

On November 8 and 9, the park will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., allowing guests to experience the traditional park offerings without the Halloween Haunt activities.

Most rides will be operational during the weekend, including popular attractions like Orion, Banshee, The Racer, and Planet Snoopy, although The Beast and Eiffel Tower will be closed.

Visitors can enjoy dining and shopping at various locations within the park, such as Coaster Connection for holiday gifts and Miami River Brewhouse for dining.

The park’s Midway games will be available, offering guests the chance to win prizes.

Following this bonus weekend, the park will close to prepare for WinterFest, which is set to begin on November 28.

