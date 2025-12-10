Kings Island sets 2026 opening date

MASON — Kings Island has set the opening date for 2026.

The amusement park will open for the season on April 18, 2026.

An exclusive sneak peek for 2026 season passholders will be held the day before, April 17.

Information about season passes can be found here.

