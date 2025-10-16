Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley dies

Ace Frehley at SiriusXM Studio on March 23, 2016 in New York City.

Guitarist Ace Frehley, a founding member of the rock group Kiss, has died at the age of 74, according to The Associated Press and TMZ.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Frehley, the “Spaceman” of the makeup-clad band, performed with the group from its early days in the 1970s into the early ‘80s, then rejoined them in the early 2000s.

TRENDING STORIES:

The musician suffered a fall at home in September, and TMZ reported earlier today that he had sustained a brain bleed, which left him on life support.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group