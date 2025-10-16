Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley dies

Ace Frehley Ace Frehley at SiriusXM Studio on March 23, 2016 in New York City. (Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

Guitarist Ace Frehley, a founding member of the rock group Kiss, has died at the age of 74, according to The Associated Press and TMZ.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Frehley, the “Spaceman” of the makeup-clad band, performed with the group from its early days in the 1970s into the early ‘80s, then rejoined them in the early 2000s.

TRENDING STORIES:

The musician suffered a fall at home in September, and TMZ reported earlier today that he had sustained a brain bleed, which left him on life support.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!