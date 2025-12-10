Kitten narrowly avoids semi; rescued by OSHP trooper, citizen

NORWALK, Ohio — A kitten narrowly avoided being hit by a semi and was rescued by an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Trooper with the help of a concerned citizen.

The OHSP shared body camera footage on social media showing a trooper with the Norwalk Post responding to assist with a kitten in distress.

Trooper Luis Alvarado responded after a citizen spotted the kitten in the roadway, narrowly avoiding a semi.

The kitten darted into a pile of brush for safety, but Trooper Alvarado and the woman were able to coax the kitten out with a bag of Doritos.

“Now, this lucky kitten has a fur-ever safe place to curl up and nap,” the OSHP said on social media. “We’re grateful to both the citizen and Trooper Alvarado for lending a helping hand.”

