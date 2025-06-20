Kitten rescued under machinery at manufacturing plant

Kitten found under machinery at manufacturing plant Photo contributed by Furrever & After Cat Sanctuary (via Facebook) (Furrever & After Cat Sanctuary (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

NILES — A surprising discovery was made while workers were cleaning under machinery at an Ohio manufacturing plant.

A litter of kittens was found under a machine at Phillips Manufacturing, according to CBS affiliate, WKBN-TV.

Furrever & After Cat Sanctuary said on social media that three kittens have already passed away, likely due to the extreme heat inside the plant. However, one kitten survived.

The sanctuary added that there was no sign of a mother.

The kitten is recovering.

“This little fighter is now safe and receiving the warmth, nourishment, and love they need. Please keep them in your thoughts — caring for a kitten this young is no small task,” the sanctuary said on its Facebook page.

