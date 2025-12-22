‘Known automobile thief’ arrested after SWAT standoff in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A “known automobile thief” was arrested after a SWAT standoff in Montgomery County on Monday, a spokesperson with the Butler Township Police Department said.

Butler Township police were called to a hotel after a truck and enclosed trailer were stolen Friday morning.

Detectives used GPS tracking and license plate reader cameras to find the stolen truck in Trotwood later that morning, the spokesperson said.

The trailer and over $100,000 worth of property inside were not found.

Authorities continued to work on the case over the weekend and obtained a search warrant for 5040 Wolf Creek Pike in Trotwood.

Rodney M. Smith is a known resident of this property.

He “is a known automobile thief” and was shot by Dayton police after allegedly running away from another stolen vehicle with a gun earlier this year.

The spokesperson said Smith was released from jail, but had been at large due to his ankle monitor being cut off.

Smith had warrants for aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, obstructing official business, and having weapons under disability.

Butler Township police requested the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force and the Montgomery County Regional SWAT Team to help serve the search warrant Monday morning.

The spokesperson said Smith initially refused to come outside, leading to an hours-long SWAT standoff.

He eventually surrendered and was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

News Center 7 crews were on scene and saw several Butler Township police and undercover officers in the driveway of the property.

Investigators recovered the stolen trailer and property while searching the property.

The spokesperson said they also found a “quantity of methamphetamine.”

This case remains under investigation, and charges will be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

