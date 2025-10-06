‘Known’ juvenile arrested after fake threat reported at area high school

Threat reported against Fairfield High School
By WHIO Staff

FAIRFIELD, Butler County — A juvenile was arrested after a fake threat was reported at an area high school on Monday.

The threat was reported at Fairfield High School in Butler County, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Officers immediately responded to the building and determined the report was false.

“Out of an abundance of caution, students and staff were instructed to remain in classrooms and clear hallways while officers investigated,” the department said.

A “known” juvenile was arrested and charged with inducing panic and swatting, according to the department.

The juvenile was transported to the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center and is waiting for court proceedings.

“The swift response by the Fairfield Police Department and Fairfield City School staff demonstrates a shared commitment to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment,” the department said.

The juvenile’s identity was not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

