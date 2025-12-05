Kroger to celebrate multi-million dollar renovation of fuel center, offer discounted gas

Stock photo of a gas pump Isolated arm and hand of a young man pumping gas into his car (Dan Thornberg/Daniel Thornberg - stock.adobe.c)
By WHIO Staff

ENGLEWOOD — Kroger is set to celebrate the grand re-opening of its Englewood Fuel Center on Friday.

The Englewood Kroger Fuel Center, which closed in July 2025, has reopened following a $3 million investment.

The upgraded facility now features 18 pump stations and offers snacks and general car maintenance merchandise.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday will include a check presentation to the Northwest Dayton St. Vincent dePaul Food Pantry.

Customers can take advantage of the 20-cent per gallon discount with their loyalty card through Jan. 3, 2026.

This discount can be combined with existing fuel rewards for additional savings.

Following the grand re-opening, Kroger will host a customer appreciation day at the Englewood store on Dec. 6, featuring special offers and deals throughout the store.

