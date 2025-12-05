Kroger to celebrate multi-million dollar renovation of fuel center, offer discounted gas

ENGLEWOOD — Kroger is set to celebrate the grand re-opening of its Englewood Fuel Center on Friday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Englewood Kroger Fuel Center, which closed in July 2025, has reopened following a $3 million investment.
The upgraded facility now features 18 pump stations and offers snacks and general car maintenance merchandise.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Teacher arrested, accused of having sexual relationship with student-athlete
- Dayton cruiser hits person while chasing suspect who shot at officer; SWAT standoff ongoing
- Big time cold expected tonight
The ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday will include a check presentation to the Northwest Dayton St. Vincent dePaul Food Pantry.
Customers can take advantage of the 20-cent per gallon discount with their loyalty card through Jan. 3, 2026.
This discount can be combined with existing fuel rewards for additional savings.
Following the grand re-opening, Kroger will host a customer appreciation day at the Englewood store on Dec. 6, featuring special offers and deals throughout the store.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group