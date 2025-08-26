Kroger to lay off nearly 1,000 corporate workers

CINCINNATI — The Kroger Co. is set to lay off nearly 1,000 corporate workers, our news partners at WCPO reported.

A spokesperson for the company, which is headquartered in Cincinnati, said the layoffs will only include corporate administrative staff.

Of those being laid off, around 200 of them work in Cincinnati, WCPO reported.

WCPO obtained an internal letter sent to employees. In it, the company said it was looking for ways “to simplify the organization, shift resources closer to our customers and focus on work that creates the most value.”

Projects that weren’t helping run great stores have also been halted.

In the internal letter, the company said its focus is on “lower prices, new store growth, and more jobs in stores.”

This comes two months after Kroger announced it would be closing 60 stores over the next 18 months.

While the company did not initially say which stores would be closing, a spokesperson told News Center 7 that they “do not anticipate any closures in the Cincinnati-Dayton region.”

There are around 2,700 Kroger stores across the country.

