Kroger rolls out program providing discount on produce to customers receiving government assistance

OHIO — Kroger has launched a new program aimed at providing discounts on fruits and vegetables to customers who receive various forms of government assistance.

Customers who receive SNAP, WIC, Medicaid, National School Lunch Program, and Veterans and Survivors Pension Benefit assistance will be eligible for the Verified Savings Program.

The program offers a 20 percent discount on fruits and vegetables.

“Making fresh food more affordable and equipping more customers with free grocery delivery is an incredible step in expanding food access,” said Carlo Baldan, Kroger group vice president of Fresh Merchandising. “With the launch of the Verified Savings program, we are thrilled to make fruits and vegetables more affordable and eliminate one more barrier to food security in our mission to end hunger.”

Moreover, the program offers half-off annual and monthly Boost membership plans, providing significant savings for eligible participants. The Boost Essential plan costs $34.50 annually, while the standard Boost membership is priced at $49.50 each year, with options for monthly payments as well.

Benefits of Boost by Kroger Plus include unlimited free delivery on orders of $35 or more. Additionally, members earn double fuel points on purchases.

To participate, eligible customers need to sign up online, using SheerID. Verification is good for five months, and customers must reconfirm eligibility to remain enrolled.

