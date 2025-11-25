Lack of funding leading to closure of local shelters

SPRINGFIELD — Two local shelters are set to close in Springfield next year.

Sheltered Inc. announced on Tuesday that it will be closing the Hartley House shelter for men on January 2, 2026.

The organization cited a lack of funding as a reason for the closure.

Leaders said it was the direct result of the financial loss of support from Clark County and the subsequent lawsuit filed by the County against the non-profit.

“The disagreement stems from funding authorized by the county for services Sheltered Inc. provided during the COVID pandemic when the need for safe shelter for the growing homeless population rose to unprecedented levels locally and nationally. Sheltered, Inc. has denied any wrongdoing,” the organization wrote.

Currently, there is a hearing on the issue set for February 9.

Sheltered Inc. said they hope that by closing Hartley House, they’ll be able to keep operations at Norm’s Place, the shelter for women and families, going through the winter months.

In a release sent out after Sheltered Inc.’s announcement, the City of Springfield said Norm’s Place was expected to end operations in March 2026.

The city said they were not consulted ahead of Sheltered Inc.’s planned closure.

“We are committed to working closely with Sheltered Inc., local nonprofits and community partners to explore solutions that protect our most vulnerable residents,” said Community Development Director Logan Cobbs. “Our focus is on collaboration and ensuring that no one in Springfield is left without a safe place to stay.”

Mayor Rob Rue said he’s “heartbroken” by the city’s only remaining shelters closing.

“We will not sit idle—I have directed the City Manager and Community Development Director to engage all available partners to ensure that the focus remains on families and individuals that are directly impacted by this devastating decision," Rue said.

