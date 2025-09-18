Lane restricted this week due to resurfacing work on I-675

GREENE/CLARK COUNTIES — Drivers can expect lane restrictions on a Miami Valley interstate this week.

Crews are resurfacing part of Interstate 675 along the Greene and Clark county lines, according to an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) spokesperson.

This will impact travel in both directions of I-675 between State Route 235 and the Clark County line.

One lane will be closed while crews do work.

The single-lane closure will also be in effect on Thursday and Friday nights, the spokesperson said.

All this work is expected to be finished in November.

©2025 Cox Media Group