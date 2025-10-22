Lanes on I-75 in Miami County shut down after crash; 1 hospitalized

MIAMI COUNTY — A crash has shut down parts of Interstate 75 in Miami County Tuesday night, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

The two-car crash happened on I-75 N near mile marker 78, north of Troy, after 8 p.m.

Medics took one person to an area hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown, according to the dispatcher.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

