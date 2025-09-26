Large amount of narcotics found in toilet during search; 1 arrested

LOGAN COUNTY — A man is facing charges after police found a large amount of drugs in a man’s home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Sept. 24, the Logan County Unified Drug Task Force and Detectives from the Bellfontaine Police Department searched a home in the 3000 block of County Road 130.

TRENDING STORIES:

The owner of the home, Joseph Clifford, 34, was arrested on a felony warrant for drug trafficking.

During a search of the home, a gallon-sized bag covered in cocaine was found sitting next to the toilet.

A large amount of suspected narcotics was found in the toilet.

Officers also found a large amount of Psilocybin mushrooms, pills, over $28,000 in cash, and a handgun, according to a media release.

Additional charges have been forwarded to the Logan County Prosecutor’s Office.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group