Large fire reported in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Firefighters in Springfield are on the scene of a large fire.
The fire was reported in the 1200 block of Kenton Street just before 11 a.m., according to a Springfield Police Division dispatcher.
News Center 7 has taken several calls in our newsroom about the fire.
One photo from an iWitness7 viewer shows smoke and flames visible from a neighboring street.
This is a developing story. We have someone on the way to the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.
