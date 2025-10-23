Large fire response on scene of reported high-rise fire in Dayton

DAYTON — A large fire response is on scene of a reported high-rise fire in Dayton on Wednesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was reported at an apartment building at 980 Wilmington Avenue after 7:30 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 crews on scene see several Dayton fire crews rushing in and out of the building.

Around eight medics are on scene, according to a social media post from Dayton Police & Fire.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group