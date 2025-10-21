Large fire response at vacant strip mall in Miami County

Strip mall fire Piqua (Brooke Jones/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

PIQUA — Several firefighters responded to a vacant strip mall in Miami County Monday night.

The fire crews were called to the 1900 block of Covington Avenue, in Piqua after 6:00 p.m.

News Center 7 crews on scene said several fire departments were on scene focusing their attention to a unit that used to be a Dollar General.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

