Large area home destroyed by early morning fire

House fire on Diver Lane Photo contributed by Madison Township Fire Department (via Facebook) (Madison Township Fire Department (via Facebook) /Madison Township Fire Department (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

BUTLER COUNTY — A fire destroyed a large area home early Thursday morning.

The Madison Township Fire Department wrote in a social media post that firefighters responded around 5:22 a.m. to the 6500 block of Diver Lane on reports of a structure fire.

When they arrived, firefighters found a large two-story house fully engulfed.

The fire department posted a photo on social media that showed flames and smoke surrounding the house.

It took crews several hours to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported. The family made it out safely before firefighters arrived.

Multiple departments assisted, including Wayne Township, Trenton, Middletown, Franklin Township, Shawnee Fire District, and Joint Emergency Medical Services (JEMS) from Carlisle.

