UPDATE: At least 1 dead after motorcycle crash in Moraine

Germantown Pike and Hemple crash (Will Reed/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

MORAINE, Montgomery County — At least one person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Moraine Wednesday evening, Moraine Police Sergeant Andrew Parish said on scene.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Hemple Road and Germantown Pike after 8 p.m.

News Center 7 crews on scene see several police officers and fire crews blocking a stretch of Germantown Pike.

Caution tape is also blocking off portions of that area.

News Center 7 crews are on scene working to learn more.

We will continue to update this story.

