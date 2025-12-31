Large juvenile presence results in county-wide call for help in Montgomery Co.

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A large juvenile presence resulted in a brief county-wide call for backup Tuesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Miami Township police responded to reports of a large juvenile presence in the 4000 block of Crains Run Road around 11 p.m., a Kettering dispatcher confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, a Signal 99, or a county-wide call for assistance was made, the dispatcher added.

The call was canceled shortly after.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information about this incident.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group