Large law enforcement presence reported at Clark County home

CLARK COUNTY — Multiple law enforcement crews are on the scene of an apparent standoff in Clark County.
News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is on the scene. We’ll have the latest on News Center 7 at Noon.
Crews are on the scene in the area of N. Houston Pike and U.S. 40.
News Center 7’s crew on the scene reports that deputies on the scene had their guns drawn toward a house at one point.
A woman was also seen being taken to an ambulance from the house.
We’re working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.
