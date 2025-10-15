Large law enforcement presence reported in Washington Township

Lightbeam Drive Investigation
By WHIO Staff

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Several deputies and other law enforcement have been spotted in a Washington Twp. neighborhood.

Law enforcement responded to the 300 block of Lightbeam Drive on Wednesday morning on reports of a deceased person, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

News Center 7’s crew on the scene reports seeing marked Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office cruisers and evidence vehicles, as well as some unmarked law enforcement vehicles.

We’re working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.

